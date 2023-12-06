G-7 Leaders to Hold Teleconference Today

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of the Group of Seven major countries will hold a video conference on Wednesday night Japan time, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

The G-7 leaders will be joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and are expected to discuss the situation in Ukraine, as well as the Middle East situation amid fighting in Gaza. Artificial intelligence is also expected to be discussed.

As Japan is holding the G-7 presidency this year, the upcoming talks "will summarize the initiatives taken so far and confirm the continued close cooperation among G-7 members," Matsuno told a press conference.

