Japan Adds Chinese N-Institute to WMD Concern List

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan has newly added 36 organizations, including a Chinese nuclear weapons research institute, to its list of entities for which concern cannot be eliminated regarding involvement in the development of weapons of mass destruction, the industry ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry said that the China Academy of Engineering Physics has been added to its End User List due to concerns that the entity may be involved in nuclear development.

The latest addition took the total number of entities on the list to 706 in 15 countries and regions.

In principle, the list is reviewed once a year. Exports of products to companies and organizations on the list require permission from the industry minister, unless it is clear that they will not be used to develop weapons of mass destruction.

The revised list will be applied from Monday.

