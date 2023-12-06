KyoAni Attacker Apologizes, Noting He Deserves Death Penalty

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--Shinji Aoba, the suspect in a deadly arson attack on a Kyoto Animation Co. studio in 2019, offered an apology on Wednesday, noting that he thinks he should expiate his crime by getting a death sentence.

In the 21st hearing at Kyoto District Court, the 45-year-old man made an apology for the first time since the trial began in September.

When asked by the prosecutors to describe his feelings toward victims of the attack in Kyoto, which killed 36 people and injured 32 others, he said, "I can only say, I'm sorry."

Aoba also said he has to "take the incident seriously." But at the same time, he confessed, "To be honest, I can't deny that I often turn a blind eye to the magnitude of what I did."

Responding to the bereaved families' request for capital punishment in the trial, he said, "I think I should pay for my crime with that."

