Jiji Press to Provide News for Negative News-Labeling System

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--Jiji Press Ltd. said Wednesday that it will provide Japanese news for a news-categorization system developed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp. and Milize Inc., an artificial intelligence vendor.

News AI Searcher, or NAIS, is an AI system that detects negative news and categorizes it by priority with labels such as "extra caution," for corporate crimes or rule violations, and "caution," for corporate mergers.

The system can be utilized for investment decisions and finance screenings, for countering the financing of terrorism and for preventing money laundering.

Corporate bonds investment requires huge amounts of research in short times. NAIS is expected to allow users to reduce total time for research by 11,000 hours annually.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking will start selling the system from April next year, mainly to financial institutions.

