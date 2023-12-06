LDP Execs Agree to Forgo Faction Parties amid Criticism

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and other LDP executives agreed on Wednesday that the party's factions will forgo hosting fundraising parties for the time being, amid mounting criticism over a political funds scandal.

The measure will be in place until the LDP comes up with preventative steps addressing the scandal.

Five major LDP factions, including Kishida's own, have been hit by a criminal complaint alleging that they failed to report some fundraising party income in their political funds reports in violation of the political funds control law.

Of the five, the one previously led by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the one headed by former LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai also face allegations that they used such events to create slush funds.

At Wednesday's talks, Kishida and seven other LDP executives, including Vice President Taro Aso, also agreed that the LDP's factions will refrain from holding year-end and New Year's parties as well.

