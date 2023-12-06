Car Crashes Occur at Ibaraki Halls in Succession

Newsfrom Japan

Mito, Ibaraki Pref., Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--A black passenger car crashed into a square at the Hitachi city hall in Ibaraki Prefecture, eastern Japan, around 1 p.m. Wednesday, leaving three people injured.

About 30 minutes later, a white car plowed into the main entrance of the Tokai village office in the same prefecture, located some 15 kilometers from the Hitachi city hall.

The Ibaraki prefectural police believe that 53-year-old Yutaka Mashiko was responsible for both crashes, changing cars between the two incidents.

Mashiko, a Hitachi resident, was arrested by the Ibaraki police for allegedly damaging the village office. Admitting the allegations, Mashiko said he had a grudge against the village, according to police sources.

In the Hitachi crash, a woman in her 40s had her left leg broken and two men suffered injuries, the sources said, adding that all three live in Hitachi.

