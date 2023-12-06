Suzuki Motor to Release All-New Swift Next Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--Suzuki Motor Corp. said Wednesday that it will release all-new models of its Swift subcompact in Japan on Dec. 13.

In the first full revamp of the Swift in seven years, Suzuki adopted a more rounded design for the car's exterior.

On some of the models, the company mounted for the first time a system to alert drivers if it detects them looking off the road or showing signs of sleepiness.

Prices start at 1.72 million yen for the cheapest model, 176,000 yen higher than for the equivalent in the current lineup. The increase reflects higher materials prices and additional equipment.

In the revamp, Suzuki redesigned the car body and wheel shape, reducing air resistance by 4.6 pct.

