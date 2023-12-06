Japan Panel Seeks Legislation on Food Security in Emergencies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--An expert panel under Japan’s agriculture ministry Wednesday called for a legal framework enabling the government to smoothly order business operators to increase or shift food production in the event of emergencies.

The ministry aims to submit a related bill to next year’s ordinary parliamentary session, along with one to amend the basic law on food, agriculture and rural areas, known as “the constitution of agricultural administration.”

Under the proposed framework, the government would set up a task force headed by the prime minister if a risk of food shortages arises.

While the government would focus on encouraging private-sector business operators to implement voluntary measures, the new system would enable the government to order the implementation of effective measures if the country fails to secure sufficient food supplies.

If the supply of key food items such as rice and wheat decreases by 20 pct or more, the government would be able to instruct such operators to draw up plans for adjustments in imports, production and shipments.

