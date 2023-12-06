Japan, U.S. to Cooperate to Counter Fake Information

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the United States inked a memorandum Wednesday to strengthen cooperation to counter fake information, aiming to boost their response capabilities amid the risk of information manipulation by Russia and China.

The memorandum was signed in Tokyo by Foreign Ministry Press Secretary Maki Kobayashi and Elizabeth Allen, U.S. undersecretary of state for public diplomacy and public affairs.

The officials confirmed that the two countries will share knowledge on the detection and analysis of fake information prevalent on social media and other platforms.

"Information manipulation by foreign countries should be addressed with a sense of urgency," Kobayashi told a press conference later.

She also said that it would be "more effective" for countries that share the same concerns about fake information to work together.

