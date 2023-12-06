Japan's Kishida Seeks Calm in Gaza in Talks with Israel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stressed the need to restore calm in the Gaza Strip in telephone talks with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Wednesday.

On the fierce fighting in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Kishida emphasized the importance of calming down the situation and complying with international laws, including the international humanitarian law.

He urged Netanyahu to keep civilian damage to a minimum.

Kishida criticized attacks by Hamas while expressing his support for a two-state solution that envisions the coexistence of Israel and an independent Palestinian state.

The Japanese and Israeli leaders shared their concerns over Yemen's pro-Iranian Houthi militants, who have announced their support for Hamas and attacked commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

