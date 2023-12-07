Death Penalty Sought for KyoAni Attack Suspect

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public prosecutors on Thursday sought the death penalty for Shinji Aoba, the suspect in a deadly arson attack on a studio of Kyoto Animation Co., or KyoAni, in July 2019.

"This is an unprecedented mass arson murder case," the prosecution said during the 22nd hearing of the lay judge trial of Aoba at Kyoto District Court. "The number of victims is remarkably high in the history of Japanese criminal trials."

Aoba, 45, has admitted murder and other charges against him. The focus of the trial has been on whether he was mentally competent to take criminal responsibility for the incident, in which he allegedly poured gasoline at KyoAni's No. 1 studio in the western Japan city of Kyoto and set it alight, killing 36 people and injuring 32 others.

The trial was concluded after the defense side pleaded Aoba's innocence in the final arguments later on Thursday. The ruling will be handed down on Jan. 25 next year.

"The defendant's delusions contributed to the formation of his motive, but only to a limited extent," the prosecution said in the hearing, asserting that he is competent to bear responsibility for the attack.

