Aso Shrine Fully Restored for 1st Time since 2016

Aso, Kumamoto Pref., Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--Reconstruction of a two-storied gate of Aso Shrine was completed on Thursday, marking the full restoration of the southwestern Japan Shinto shrine to its original state before a major earthquake damaged it seven and a half years ago.

The shrine in the city of Aso, Kumamoto Prefecture, was damaged by the April 2016 earthquake that mainly hit the prefecture.

The “romon” gate, one of the shrine structures designated by the government as important cultural properties, is a symbol of the shrine. The 18-meter-tall gate was built in 1850, at the end of Japan’s Edo era, and is considered one of the three great romon gates of Japan.

Seventy pct of the roughly 11,000 items used in the original gate, including Japanese zelkova wood, was reused for the new gate. Decorative carvings of Hatomon and Unmon crests, characteristic of the late Edo period, were also reused.

Four steel beams were used in the foundation to reinforce the gate against earthquakes of the same scale as the 2016 tremor.

