G-7 Leaders Vow to Continue Sanctions on Russia

Tokyo, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of the Group of Seven major democracies agreed in a videoconference Wednesday to strongly promote sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and support for Ukraine.

The G-7 leaders urged third countries to stop providing support to Moscow's war efforts. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced a plan to take action this year against third-country organizations suspected of helping Russia circumvent sanctions.

"We repeat our call for third parties to immediately cease providing material support to Russia's aggression, or face severe cost," the G-7 leaders said in a joint statement released after the conference.

Kishida said that the G-7 remains committed to leading an international response to the war in Ukraine despite tensions in the Middle East. Japan will provide Ukraine with 1 billion dollars in additional humanitarian and reconstruction aid, he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking at the beginning of the G-7 conference, called on the West to remain united in responding to the war.

