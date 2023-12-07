U.S. Military Grounds Osprey Fleet after Crash in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. military said Wednesday that it will ground its fleet of Osprey tilt-rotor transport aircraft following a deadly crash off the coast of southwestern Japan last week.

Preliminary investigation information indicates a potential materiel failure caused the crash, the Air Force and the Navy said.

The Air Force's CV-22 Osprey crashed off the island of Yakushima in Kagoshima Prefecture on Nov. 29, leaving all eight crew members aboard dead.

The grounding is designed to "mitigate risk while the investigation continues" on the crash, Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, commander of the Air Force Special Operations Command, said in a statement.

The underlying cause of the failure is unknown at this time, Bauernfeind said. The grounding will "provide time and space for a thorough investigation," he said.

