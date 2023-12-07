Possible Suitors Mull Breakup of Bigmotor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--Potential suitors of Bigmotor Co. are considering breaking up the embattled Japanese used car dealer, people familiar with the matter said Thursday.

Under the plan, Bigmotor will create a new company to transfer its used car sales operations and trading house Itochu Corp. will acquire only the new company, a scheme aimed at keeping the core business outside the influence of Bigmotor's founding family, the people said.

Itochu, subsidiary Itochu Enex Co. and investment fund J-Will Partners are jointly conducting due diligence on Bigmotor, planning to decide whether to acquire the company by next spring.

Bigmotor has agreed that its founding family will not be involved in the management of the company if it is acquired.

Bigmotor has been slapped with administrative penalties such as the suspension of repair shops for its fraudulent practices, including deliberately damaging customer vehicles to pad auto insurance claims.

