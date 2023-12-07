Japan Eyes Free Univ. Tuition for Families with Many Kids

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is planning to make university tuition and related expenses free for households with three or more children from fiscal 2025, sources said.

There will be no income limit for the envisioned program, which will be a key item among the unprecedented measures Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged to launch to tackle the country’s declining birthrate.

The government will include the program in its strategy for children’s future to be decided by year-end.

The free tuition program is also seen covering students attending junior colleges, technical colleges and other educational institutions.

Japan has a program in which students of households with an annual income of less than 3.8 million yen are granted a tuition fee exemption or cut, or a scholarship.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]