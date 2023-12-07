Japan Key Union to Seek 12,000 Yen Raise in "Shunto" Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Federation of Basic Industry Workers' Unions said Thursday that it will demand a raise of at least 12,000 yen per month in the 2024 "shunto" spring wage negotiations.

The federation of labor unions of metalworkers, shipbuilders and others will call for a far bigger raise than 3,500 yen sought in 2022 and at least 3,500 yen last year, given that prices have soared.

"Both employers and employees conducted salary improvement negotiations with a deflationary mindset," Masao Tsumura, who heads the federation's central executive committee, told a debate meeting in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan.

This time, the organization decided to pursue an "ideal standard," he stressed.

It is necessary to raise real wages, which are decreasing due to price hikes, Tsumura said, adding that pay hikes are also needed to secure human resources.

