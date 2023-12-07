BOJ Ueda, PM Kishida Discuss Easing Policy Exit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday and explained how the central bank plans to exit its massive monetary easing policy.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting at the prime minister's office, Ueda said that he told the prime minister that the central bank will check whether wages will continue to rise next year, whether wage growth will be reflected in prices, especially service prices and whether gross demand backing wage and price growth is strong.

Ueda said that the two did not discuss foreign exchange trends. The dollar briefly topped 151 yen in November but later retreated from the peak due to a drop in U.S. interest rates. On Thursday, the greenback slipped below 146 yen after the Ueda-Kishida meeting.

The BOJ governor and the prime minister hold regular talks. Thursday's meeting was the third between Ueda and Kishida since Ueda took office in April.

