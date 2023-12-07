ASEAN Plus 3 to Launch Emergency Financing Facility

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan, China, South Korea and the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations agreed Thursday to launch a lending facility to respond to natural disasters and pandemics based on their Chiang Mai Initiative currency swap arrangement.

The decision was made at a two-day meeting of deputies to the finance ministers and central bank governors of the 13-nation group known as ASEAN Plus Three held in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, from Wednesday.

After the meeting, Japan and Indonesia issued a co-chairs' joint statement.

The ASEAN Plus Three group decided to create the emergency financing facility in line with a proposal Japan made because the Chiang Mai Initiative arrangement was not utilized during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Details of the planned facility will be finalized next May at a minister-level meeting.

