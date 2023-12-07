Japan, Russia to Cut EEZ Fishing Quotas by 6,000 Tons in '24

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Russia have agreed to cut each of their fishing quotas in each other's exclusive economic zones by 6,000 tons from the previous year in 2024, Japan's Fisheries Agency said Thursday.

The maximum catches allowed for the year stand at 44,000 tons for Japanese fishing boats in the Russian 200-nautical-mile zone and vice versa.

The agency said that the two countries concluded negotiations for setting fishing conditions in the EEZs. The quota reduction takes into account resource management situations and spats in fishing grounds.

By fish species, the 2024 catch quota for Russian fishing boats in the Japanese EEZ stands at 32,000 tons for mackerel, down 8,000 tons, and 10,000 tons for sardine, up 2,000 tons.

Moscow has banned imports of Japanese fishery products in response to Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s releases of tritium-containing treated water from its meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean.

