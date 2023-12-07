S. Korea Seeks to Host Summit with Japan, U.S. Next Year

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--Seoul has sounded out the possibility of holding a trilateral summit with Japan and the United States in South Korea next year, a source at the South Korean presidential office said Thursday.

When they met at Camp David, a U.S. presidential retreat in Maryland, in August, U.S. President Joe Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to regularize the three countries' summits in a bid to strengthen their cooperation, with China and North Korea in mind.

The South Korean source noted that the three countries' leaders are supposed to meet at least once a year.

The South Korean government is asking the United States and Japan about its plan to invite their leaders for holding a three-way meeting in South Korea, the source added, while stopping short of mentioning when such a summit would take place.

Seoul is seen aiming to hold the tripartite summit at an early date in the first half of next year. In 2024, a general election will be held in South Korea in April, and the U.S. presidential election is scheduled for November.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]