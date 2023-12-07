Japan's Matsuno Rejects Request for Press Confab on Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno on Thursday turned down a request by media outlets to give his explanation in a press conference about a political funds scandal at his Liberal Democratic Party.

On Wednesday, members of the press club at the prime minister's office sent a letter to Matsuno asking him to address in a regular press conference a slush fund allegation involving the ruling LDP's faction previously led by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Matsuno was asked to give a reply by 5 p.m. Thursday. He is a member of the faction's decision-making body and once served as its top secretary.

Matsuno holds press conferences twice a day in principle as chief cabinet secretary.

Since the political funds scandal came to light, Matsuno has consistently declined to comment on the party's scandal in his press conferences, saying he is a member of the government.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]