Japan, Norway Agree to Upgrade Bilateral Ties

Tokyo, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Norwegian counterpart, Jonas Stoere, on Thursday agreed to upgrade bilateral relations to a strategic partnership.

In their talks in Tokyo, Kishida and Stoere also exchanged views on the situations in Ukraine and the Middle East.

They released a joint statement, the first such document issued by leaders of the two nations.

In the statement, the two leaders expressed their opposition to "any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion anywhere in the world." They also called for further talks between their nations' defense authorities.

The two are determined to "work together to promote clean energy transitions globally and to achieve climate neutrality," said the statement.

