Dollar Falls below 146 Yen for 1st Time in 3 Months

Tokyo, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--The dollar fell below 146 yen for the first time in about three months in Tokyo trading on Thursday, following media reports on a meeting between Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The meeting "fueled speculation that the BOJ could revise policy as early as this month," an official of a domestic bank said.

Meanwhile, the euro temporarily slipped below 157 yen for the first time since Oct. 16.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at 145.71-72 yen, down from 146.96-97 yen at the same time on Wednesday. The euro was at 157.08-09 yen, down from 158.56-57 yen.

