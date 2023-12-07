Okinawa Assembly Protests over U.S. Osprey Crash

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Okinawa prefectural assembly Thursday unanimously passed a resolution to protest to the United States over the recent crash of a U.S. Air Force Osprey transport aircraft during a flight to the southernmost Japan prefecture.

"It is extremely regrettable that it has caused great anxiety and fear among the people of the prefecture forced to live near U.S. military bases and among the people of the country," the resolution said, calling for probes into the cause and an announcement of measures to prevent a recurrence.

The Air Force's CV-22 Osprey crashed off the island of Yakushima in Kagoshima Prefecture on Nov. 29, leaving its eight crew members dead. The accident happened during its flight to the U.S. Kadena Air Base in Okinawa.

"The accident is serious, and one wrong step would have led to a catastrophic consequence involving residents," said the resolution, addressed to U.S. officials including the ambassador to Japan and the commander of U.S. Forces Japan.

Ospreys are no longer considered safe aircraft, given that accidents and emergency landings occur frequently, including with MV-22 Ospreys operated by the U.S. Marine Corps, the resolution said.

