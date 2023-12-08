Dai-ichi Life Offers to Acquire Pasona Welfare Service Unit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. said Thursday it has offered to acquire Benefit One Inc., a welfare service unit of Pasona Group Inc., in a deal estimated at some 290 billion yen.

The Japanese life insurer will launch a tender offer as early as mid-January next year if Benefit One and Pasona agree on the deal worth 1,800 yen or more per share.

Dai-ichi Life plans to take full control of Benefit One to strengthen non-insurance operations.

The move by Dai-ichi Life comes as a rival tender offer for Benefit One, at 1,600 yen per share, by medical information website operator M3 Inc. expires on Wednesday.

Pasona has already agreed to sell its 51 pct stake in Benefit One to M3. Pasona will consider a response to Dai-ichi Life's proposal in consultations with M3.

