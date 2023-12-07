Toshiba, Rohm to Team Up over Power Semiconductor Production

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese chipmakers Toshiba Corp. and Rohm Co. are planning to jointly manufacture power semiconductors for electric vehicles and many other products, it was learned Thursday.

The total project cost is expected to reach around 380 billion yen, of which some 120 billion yen will be covered with subsidies from the industry ministry to help secure a stable semiconductor supply network in Japan.

Power semiconductors are used to regulate electric power in a wide range of products, including electric vehicles, industrial equipment and home appliances.

As power semiconductors help reduce power consumption, demand is surging worldwide.

Toshiba is building a new facility within a plant in the city of Nomi, Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, to make power semiconductors.

