Kishida Vows to Regain Trust over Kickback Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday vowed to regain trust over a kickback scandal regarding fundraising parties rocking factions of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

"I will do more to regain trust," he told a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

On his recent instructions for LDP factions to refrain from holding fundraising parties for the time being, Kishida said, "We need to deal with the problem with a strong sense of crisis as an issue for the entire party."

He made the remarks in response to a question from an LDP lawmaker.

Kishida stopped short of commenting on the political funds scandal when he was grilled by Yukio Edano of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan at the same committee meeting, saying: "There could be a possibility of the investigations (into the matter by law-enforcement authorities) being affected. I need to refrain from making comment."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]