IMF Sees Need for BOJ to Be Prepared to Raise Rates

Washington, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan should remain prepared to raise short-term interest rates, International Monetary Fund spokesperson Julie Kozack said Thursday.

The Japanese central bank "should remain prepared to raise the short-term policy rate" once it is clear that its 2 pct inflation target will be durably achieved, Kozack said at a regular press briefing.

Kozack said Japan's economic recovery is expected to continue and that the IMF estimates that the country's consumer prices will rise 2.9 pct next year.

The IMF sees upside risks to inflation from higher wages and downside risks that could stem from a global slowdown as "balanced" in Japan, she said.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda told Japanese parliament Thursday that the period of year-end to next year will be "even more challenging" for the central bank, raising speculation that it may end its negative interest rate policy soon.

