Matsuno Allegedly Gets over 10 M. Yen in Slush Funds

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno is suspected of receiving more than 10 million yen in slush funds in the five years through 2022 from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's biggest faction, sources said Friday.

Matsuno, a senior member of the faction, previously led by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, allegedly received kickbacks from the group's revenues from fundraising parties and failed to report the money in political funding statements.

The government spokesman declined to discuss the allegation at a press conference. "I won't answer questions" about the matter as the faction's funding scandal is under investigation by law-enforcement authorities, he said.

"I'd like to continue to fulfill my responsibility with a sense of tension," he said regarding the possibility of stepping down as chief cabinet secretary over the allegation.

The regular press conference of the chief cabinet secretary is "a place for the government to express its views from the government's standpoint," he added, sidestepping questions about LDP matters.

