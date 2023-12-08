Matsuno, Others Allegedly Get over 10 M. Yen in Slush Funds

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno and two other bigwigs are each suspected of receiving more than 10 million yen in slush funds in the five years through 2022 from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's biggest faction, sources said Friday.

The other two are LDP parliamentary affairs leader Tsuyoshi Takagi and Hiroshige Seko, secretary-general for the LDP in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

The three are among the key five members of the faction, previously led by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. They allegedly received kickbacks from the group's revenues from fundraising parties and failed to report the money in political funding statements.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office is investigating the alleged practices, suspecting possible violations of the political funds control law.

Matsuno, the top government spokesman, declined to discuss the allegation at a press conference. "I won't answer questions" about the matter as the faction's funding scandal is under investigation by law-enforcement authorities, he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]