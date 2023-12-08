Matsuno Suspected of Receiving Over 10 M. Yen in Slush Funds

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno is suspected of receiving kickbacks of more than 10 million yen in the five years through 2022 from a faction of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, people familiar with the matter said Friday.

Matsuno, a member of the LDP's largest faction, allegedly received the money out of the group's revenues from fundraising parties without reporting it in his political funding statements, the people said.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]