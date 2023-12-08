Japan to Provide Subsidies for Toshiba-Rohm Chip Tie-Up

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s industry ministry said Friday that it will provide up to 129.4 billion yen in subsidies to support plans by domestic chipmakers Toshiba Corp. and Rohm Co. to jointly manufacture power semiconductors.

The move is aimed at helping boost the Japanese semiconductor industry’s competiveness and ensure stable chip supply.

Toshiba and Rohm aim to achieve efficient output by dividing roles between their plants. Under the plan, the two companies will spend around 388.3 billion yen together.

Specifically, Toshiba is currently building a new factory in Nomi, Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, to make silicon power chips and plans to start supplying them in March 2025.

Rohm is set to begin full-fledged production of next-generation silicon carbide power chips at a new plant in Kunitomi in the southwestern prefecture of Miyazaki in April 2026.

