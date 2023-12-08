Japan to Forgo Decision on Timing of Tax Increase

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and ruling parties plan to forgo deciding the timing of a tax hike to cover a defense spending increase at annual tax system reform discussions this year, people familiar with the matter said Friday.

The postponement is aimed at dispelling the impression that the government will increase tax burdens, especially as it plans to cut income and resident taxes next year.

The move makes it likely that the planned increase in corporate, tobacco and income taxes to cover more than 1 trillion yen in defense outlays will not take place at least until 2026.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, will adopt their tax system reform package for fiscal 2024 later this month.

Their fiscal 2023 tax system reform package called for raising those taxes in stages over several years through fiscal 2027, but said that the start of the increase should be at an appropriate timing after 2024.

