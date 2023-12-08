Glitch Hits NTT Docomo’s Call Service

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--NTT Docomo Inc. said Friday that using its mobile phone call service became difficult around noon mainly in eastern Japan, due to a communications equipment malfunction.

It became hard for customers in Tokyo, the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido and 18 other prefectures to use the mobile phone call service for about 42 minutes until around 12:16 p.m., when the system was restored. Emergency calls were also hit by the glitch.

In a statement, NTT Docomo apologized for causing great inconvenience to customers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]