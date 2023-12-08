Pearl Harbor Attack Victims Remembered in Hawaii

Newsfrom Japan

Silicon Valley, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--A memorial ceremony was held on Hawaii's Oahu Island on Thursday for the victims of Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor 82 years ago, which opened its war against the United States.

Former U.S. soldiers, their families and bereaved relatives offered silent prayers for some 2,400 victims of the attack at 7:55 a.m. local time, the exact time when the attack began on Dec. 7, 1941.

The ceremony was held in a square near the memorial built over the USS Arizona, which sank in the attack.

Lou Conter, 102, who survived the attack on the battleship, said in a video message, "Remember Pearl Harbor."

A 29-year-old Marine who is a relative of Conter said at the ceremony, "It is incumbent upon us to honor it, learn from it and carry it forward to make our world a more peaceful place."

