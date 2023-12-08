Dollar Slides vs Yen in Tokyo on BOJ Speculation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--The dollar lost ground against the yen in Tokyo on Friday, after its brief plunge past 142 yen in overnight New York trading, amid growing speculation that the Bank of Japan may lift its negative interest rate policy at an early date.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at 144.09-10 yen, down from 145.71-72 yen at the same time Thursday. The U.S. currency tumbled to as low as around 142.50 yen briefly in the morning.

The yen spiked on BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's comment at parliament on Thursday that the period from year-end to next year will be "even more challenging" for the BOJ. The remark was taken by financial market players as indicating the central bank's readiness for an early policy change.

Meanwhile, speculation is growing for interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Reflecting the perceived gap in monetary policy stance between the Japanese and U.S. central banks, the dollar met with heavy selling and tumbled below 142 yen, albeit temporarily, for the first time since early August in New York trading Thursday.

