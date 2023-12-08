Honda to Recall 1.13 M. Vehicles Due to Defective Fuel Pumps

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. and a U.S. unit of the Japanese automaker on Friday reported to the Japanese transport ministry that they will recall a total of 1,138,250 vehicles for free repair due to defective fuel pumps.

The fuel pumps were made by auto parts maker Denso Corp, informed sources said.

The recall affects 1,138,046 vehicles of 25 Honda models, including the N-Box, the Fit and the Step Wgn, and 204 NSX vehicles exported to Japan by the U.S. unit. They were made between June 2017 and September 2020.

Despite 422 cases of the defects being reported to Honda, there has been no accident involving the problem.

According to the ministry, a defect in a resin part could prevent the fuel pumps from working and cause an engine failure while the vehicle is moving.

