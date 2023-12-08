G-7 Ministers to Hold 1st Discussions on Special Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--Internal affairs and security ministers of the Group of Seven major nations are going to take up the issue of "special fraud" for the first time ever at their meeting that began in Mito on Friday.

The ministers from Japan, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the United States aim to put together an outcome document during the three-day meeting in the capital of Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo.

According to Japan's National Police Agency, special fraud is becoming a serious issue outside Japan as well. Fraudsters usually use smartphones to swindle older people out of money in such cases in Japan, while online scams through websites are common abroad.

Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock will deliver a lecture so the ministers can share views about online scam groups and other crime organizations active across borders and take effective countermeasures.

Besides, the participants are set to discuss economic security, cybercrime, sexual exploitation and abuse of children, counterterrorism measures and aid to Russian invasion-battered Ukraine.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]