Japan Foreign Minister to Attend Refugee Forum in Geneva

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Friday that she will visit Geneva, Switzerland, for three days from Tuesday to attend the Global Refugee Forum, an international conference on support for refugees.

"Humanitarian situations have been only worsening due to protracted conflicts around the world," Kamikawa told a press conference. "I want to call for solidarity and stronger cooperation in the international community for better conditions."

Japan will serve as cochair of the conference, held every four years.

Kamikawa said she wants to stress the need for a longer-term approach for the future as well as short-term humanitarian assistance.

