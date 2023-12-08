Ex-Johnny's New Talent Firm Named Starto Entertainment
Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese talent agency Smile-Up. Inc., formerly Johnny & Associates Inc., said Friday that the new company set up to take over its talent management operations has been named Starto Entertainment Inc.
Johnny & Associates changed its name to Smile-Up. in October, in response to a sexual abuse scandal involving its late founder, Johnny Kitagawa.
Smile-Up. had said that it would focus solely on operations related to compensating sexual abuse victims while a new company would be created to take charge of the talent agency's talent management operations.
On Friday, Smile-Up. said that the new firm aims to launch full-scale operations in April 2024, after completing preparations and procedures related to the handover.
Starto Entertainment will sign fresh contracts with performers and groups that want to be a part of the talent agency group. Aside from management contracts, the company will offer the option of agent contracts, allowing a higher degree of freedom in performers' activities. It will also support their activities outside Japan.
