Nearly 80 Pct in Japan Interested in Senkaku Islands

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--The share of people in Japan who are interested or somewhat interested in the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea came to a record high of 78.4 pct, a Cabinet Office survey showed Friday.

The figure was up 12.5 percentage points from the previous survey in 2019 although simple comparisons cannot be made due to a change in the survey methods.

Meanwhile, 19.5 pct said they are uninterested or somewhat uninterested, and 1.8 pct said they do not know the islands.

The Japanese-administered islands are claimed by China.

Of those who showed interest, with multiple answers allowed, 58.5 pct said they are specifically interested in the basis of Japan's ownership of the islands, 55.5 pct in the underground and fisheries resources in the area, and 47.4 pct in the historical background of the islands.

