BOJ Tankan to Show Improvement in Big Makers' Biz Sentiment

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan's "tankan" quarterly report for December, due out Wednesday, is expected to show an improvement in business sentiment among large manufacturers, according to forecasts by think tanks.

The headline diffusion index for big makers' current business sentiment is forecast at plus 10 on average, up 1 point from the previous report, based on the projections by 13 think tanks.

The result would mark third straight quarterly growth.

"The yen's further weakness helped improve the business environment for exporting companies," while the easing of semiconductor shortages helped automakers to boost production, Mizuho Research & Technologies Ltd. said.

Meanwhile, NLI Research Institute said that the slow economic recovery in China is weighing on Japanese manufacturers.

