Japan Ruling Parties Delay Decision on Defense Equipment Exports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling camp Friday gave up its attempt to decide by year-end whether to allow exports to third countries of defense equipment that Japan jointly developed with other countries.

Komeito, the junior coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has adopted a cautious stance over the matter, resulting in the delay.

The LDP and Komeito at the day's working-level talks compiled a draft proposal on revising the implementation guidelines for the country's three principles on defense equipment transfer. The proposal will be formally approved as early as next week.

At the day's meeting, the two parties failed to reach an agreement over reviewing the five areas of rescue, transportation, vigilance, surveillance and minesweeping in which defense equipment can be exported under the guidelines.

The ruling parties were also unable to reach an accord over the handling of equipment jointly developed by Japan and other nations.

