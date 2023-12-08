Experts Begin Talks on Nuclear Abolition in Nagasaki

Newsfrom Japan

Nagasaki, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--Experts in and outside Japan kicked off their discussions on challenges toward nuclear disarmament and abolition in Nagasaki on Friday ahead of the 2026 Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty review meeting.

Takashi Shiraishi, chancellor of the Prefectural University of Kumamoto, chairs the two-day third meeting of the International Group of Eminent Persons for a World without Nuclear Weapons.

The group members gathered in the atomic-bombed Japanese city for their conference for the first time.

In a message to the opening ceremony, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who proposed the eminent persons' conference, called on the participants to show "a concrete path toward a world without nuclear weapons."

"The world is on the brink of the first reversal of the declining trend in the number of nuclear weapons since the height of the Cold War," he noted against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Israel's war in the Gaza Strip.

