Empress Masako Turns 60, Hopes to Move On with New Feeling

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Empress Masako turned 60 on Saturday as she hopes to take a step forward with a new feeling.

"I feel it is incredible," Empress Masako said in a written comment released by the Imperial Household Agency.

She expressed her deep gratitude to all those who have helped her and hope that she can take a step forward with a new spirit and continue making efforts as she moves forward in her life.

Empress Masako touched on natural disasters that have occurred since she married Emperor Naruhito, including the 1995 Great Hanshin Earthquake in and around the western city of Kobe, the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that hit hard northeastern Japan and the 2016 temblors in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

"How impressed I was by the way people joined forces and tried to overcome the hardships they faced," the Empress said.

