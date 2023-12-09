Japan, U.S., S. Korea Officials Agree to Cooperate over Russia, N. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--Senior security officials from Japan, the United States and South Korea agreed on Saturday to work closely together to deal with military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, which launched a military spy satellite in November.

In their meeting in Seoul, the officials also confirmed that their countries will strengthen cooperation on measures against information manipulation and disinformation by foreign countries ahead of South Korea's general election and the U.S. presidential election next year.

The meeting was attended by Takeo Akiba, secretary-general of Japan's National Security Secretariat, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and South Korean National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong.

They also exchanged views on economic security. Akiba sought cooperation to immediately resolve the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea decades ago and won support from the U.S. and South Korean officials.

At a joint press conference after the meeting, Akiba said, "The three countries agreed to work together to strengthen efforts against illegal cyber activities that fund North Korea's nuclear and missile development."

