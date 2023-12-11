Fossil of New Beetle Species Found during Japan School Class

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--An insect fossil discovered by a high school student during class in Japan has been confirmed to be of a new species of dung beetle.

During a geoscience class in September last year, Kota Yatagai, then a senior at Keio Senior High School in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, discovered the almost perfectly preserved fossil from his rock.

The class was conducted under a teaching method in which students break rocks themselves in hopes of finding fossils. The rocks were extracted in the grounds of a natural history museum in eastern Japan from strata formed around 300,000 years ago.

Hiroaki Aiba, a science teacher currently working at affiliate Keio Yochisha Elementary School, came up with the method in 1995, when he took to his class rocks sold as souvenirs at the Konoha Fossils Museum in Nasushiobara, Tochigi Prefecture.

With the cooperation of the museum, this method is currently adopted at over 1,000 schools and museums, including Keio Senior High School.

