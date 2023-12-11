Sales of Prisoner-Made Products Recovering in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--Sales of products made by prison inmates in Japan are recovering after a slump amid the COVID-19 crisis, promoting their rehabilitation and support to crime victims.

Such products are cheap and of good quality, consumers say.

"We hope that those goods' public recognition will improve and that buyers will feel they are making contribution to society," said an official of the Japanese Correctional Association.

Across the country, inmates produce more than 4,000 kinds of goods, including leather shoes, building blocks and portable shrines, under programs designed by experts at each prison. They are sold to consumers chiefly at dedicated events outside the walls.

In fiscal 2020, their sales more than halved from the year before to around 370 million yen due mainly to cancelations of sale events amid the pandemic. But they recovered to some 600 million yen in fiscal 2022, which ended last March.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]