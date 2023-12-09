Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary to Be Replaced amid Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has decided to remove Hirokazu Matsuno from the post of chief cabinet secretary amid a high-profile political funds scandal, government and ruling party sources said Saturday.

Matsuno has held the key government post since the launch of Kishida's administration in October 2021. His departure is expected to be a major blow to the prime minister.

It is unusual for the chief cabinet secretary, who serves as the government's top spokesperson, to be replaced. In the past, Hidenao Nakagawa and Yasuo Fukuda resigned from the post over a sex scandal in October 2000 and failure to pay public pension premiums in May 2004, respectively.

Matsuno is suspected of receiving more than 10 million yen in undeclared funds from the proceeds of fundraising parties organized by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's largest faction, formerly led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office's special investigation squad is investigating such flows of funds to members of the LDP faction.

